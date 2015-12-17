Here comes industrial production ...

At 9:15 a.m. ET, we’ll get the latest data on US industrial production and capacity utilization from the Federal Reserve.

Economists estimate that industrial production fell 0.2% month-on-month in November, while capacity utilization was 77.4%, according to Bloomberg.

The monthly data from the Fed shed light on manufacturing, mining, and electric and gas utilities, which make up a big part of the overall national output.

In a client preview, Credit Suisse economists wrote that their forecast for a decline was driven by “unseasonably warm weather, which should depress utility output.”

“Manufacturing growth should be slightly positive, but with manufacturing employment continuing to disappoint and business surveys rolling over, we don’t expect a large pickup in the US goods sector in the months ahead,” they wrote.

