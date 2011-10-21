A Quick Look At Copper, Lumber And Rubber Prices

Take a look at copper, lumber, and rubber. Down big.



What does it mean?

No doubt a reflection of a slowing global economy and confirms the contracting manufacturing PMIs in many of the emerging economies.

Hard landing in China?

Don’t know but makes us more vigilant.

Stay tuned.

