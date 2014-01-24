You Can Buy The World's First Self-Driving Car For $US250,000, But It Looks Like A Tricked-Out Golf Cart

Meet the Induct Navia, an autonomous vehicle that can carry eight passengers up to 12 miles per hour. It’s officially on the market and can be yours for the price of $US250,000.

No, this is not about to be your family vehicle replacement. Looking like some kind of tricked out golf cart, the Navia is actually a driverless electric vehicle far better-suited to be a shuttle for a college campus or downtown area. Induct has this page of videos that show exactly how it might function in such an environment.

“The Navia can navigate around any type of environment without needing guidance from infrastructure, unlike other solutions that have been developed in this market,” said Cyril Royere, Robotics Director at Induct.

Screenshot The electric-powered Navia makes its way down a pedestrian area.

Here’s what this thing actually looks like in action:

