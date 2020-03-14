A $315 million indoor waterpark is coming to the UK, with swim-up bars, mineral baths, and botanical gardens

Therme Group A CGI rendition of what Therme Manchester is set to look like.

Plans for a huge new waterpark in Manchester, UK, have been approved.

Therme Manchester, estimated to cost £250 million ($US315 million), will be set across 28 acres and is expected to launch in 2023.

It will have a wellbeing focus, with mineral baths, steam rooms, saunas, water-based fitness classes, and yoga, pilates and other fitness classes in the botanical gardens.

There’ll also be an adults-only area with warm lagoons and swim-up bars, and a family zone featuring waterslides, a wave pool, and indoor and outdoor pools.

If you’ve ever found yourself at a waterpark and just felt, well, a bit too old to be there, good news: An epic new indoor waterpark is being constructed in the UK, with plenty of adult-focused features.

Therme Manchester has been billed as “the UK’s first city-based wellbeing resort,” and plans to build it in the northern English city have just been approved.

Not set to open till 2023, the ambitious project, estimated to cost around £250 million ($US315 million), will be 28 acres big, which is the size of 19 football pitches.

Therme Group The waterpark will be huge.

A press release sent to Insider by Therme Manchester revealed that the park is set to “combine hundreds of water-based activities with wellbeing treatments, art, nature, and technology to create a unique experience never before seen in the UK.”

The waterpark’s planners have designed Therme Manchester with wellbeing in mind: There will be therapeutic mineral baths, steam rooms, saunas, and water-based fitness classes, as well as yoga, pilates, and other fitness classes in the botanical gardens.

Therme Group The waterpark will have swim-up bars in the adult area.

Visitors can also have treatments, receive body scans, and see therapists.

All the above will be in the adults-only area, alongside warm water lagoons and swim-up bars.

However, the waterpark will also have a family zone featuring waterslides, a wave pool, indoor and outdoor pools, more steam rooms, and palm tree relaxation areas.

Therme Group The ambitious project is expected to launch in 2023.

The project will be centered around a two-acre wellbeing bio-diverse garden in the shape of a rose, billed as “an evolving work of art” with petal-shaped terraces, pools, and water features.

Therme Manchester, which will be located opposite the Trafford Centre, is also set to have various bars, cafés, and restaurants offering healthy food options.

