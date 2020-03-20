A limit of one person per four square metres will be enforced in indoor gatherings in Australia

Getty Images

A cap of one person per four square metres will be enforced on non-essential indoor gatherings of all sizes, including at pubs, clubs, and restaurants.

Scott Morrison made the announcement on Friday afternoon, reiterating that the coronavirus crisis will likely continue for at least six months.

“All Australians have a role to play. There is a bridge over this,” he said.

Further restrictions are being imposed on indoor gatherings in Australia, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison reiterates his warning that the coronavirus outbreak is likely to remain a problem for at least six months.

In new measures announced today, Morrison announced non-essential indoor gatherings of all sizes would be subject to a restriction mandating a limit of one person per four square metres. This includes venues like restaurants, cafes, and bars.

“Life is continuing to change, and together we’re going to have to continue to adapt to those changes to keep Australia running,” Morrison said in announcing the measures.

Essential gatherings, including parliament, will not be subject to these requirements, but Morrison said he advised they be followed anyway.

“And if we continue to work together in the way we are, all around the country, then Australia will bounce back strongly.”

More to come…

