Here's A New Insane Photo Of Indonesia's Erupting Mount Sinabung

More than 5,000 residents have been evacuated from North Sumatra where a large volcano, Mount Sinabung, has been erupting for the last week.

Volcanic activity escalated on Thursday, Nov. 14, when the picture below was taken. Two eruptions only a few hours apart spewed hot gas and rock, known as pyroclastic smoke, several miles into the sky.

“Mount Sinabung remains a highly volatile volcano, and additional eruptions will be possible in the coming weeks,” according to AccuWeather.com.

The mountains rumblings have been growing stronger since September, when it started spewing ash and lava for the first time since 2010. Before then, the volcano had been silent for at least a few hundred years.

