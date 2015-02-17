Indonesia's Attorney General postpones plan to move the Bali Nine duo

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

The plan to move Bali Nine drug ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran to Nusakembangan island prison in preparation for their impending execution has been postponed by order of Indonesia’s Attorney General.

Attorney General Muhammad Prasetyo told the ABC via text message that the postponement was aimed at accommodating requests from Australia that the men have more time with their families.

The duo are set to face execution by firing squad and are currently on death row. A specific date for the executions has not yet been set.

Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has repeatedly made pleas seeking mercy for the two Australians.

“Like millions of Australians, I feel sick in the pit of my stomach when I think about what is quite possibly happening to these youngsters and, like every parent, I want to try to ensure that nothing terrible happens to people,” Abbott said.

The SMH reports the pair’s lawyers reportedly begged Prasetyo to hold off on transferring the convicted men ahead of a scheduled court appearance on February 24.

The lawyers are challenging President Joko Widodo’s rejection of Chan and Sukumaran’s clemency pleas in the administrative court in Jakarta.

Despite the pressure, the Jakarta Post reported President Widodo told a national political party meeting over the weekend that he will not provide leniency for narcotics-related convicts on death row.

“The 64 death-row inmates have appealed for clemency, and I guarantee that I will reject them all. I will never [grant clemency],” he said.

Adding that, “we will be doomed if narcotics-related criminals are granted clemency.”

The Indonesian government says narcotics claim the lives of around 50 Indonesians a day, while there are approximately 1.2 million addicts who cannot be rehabilitated.

