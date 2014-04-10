Indonesian Stocks Take A Beating

Indonesian stocks are taking a beating on Thursday, with the Jakarta Composite down 2.8%.

This comes after early counting showed that the main opposition party, the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle, did not gather enough votes to nominate Jakarta governor Joko Widodo for the presidency without a coalition, reports Reuters. The final results are due May 9.

This five-day chart shows the ugly sell-off in the Jakarta Composite:

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite is down 0.2% after disappointing Chinese trade data, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is also down 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Nikkei is up 0.7%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.