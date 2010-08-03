Another Sign The World Doesn't Need America Anymore -- Indonesian Port On Track To Be Larger Than Los Angeles'

While America could be in for a ‘New Normal’ period of slower economic growth than it has been used to, many other parts of the world are growing rapidly and developing.



Sit in a downtrodden part of the U.S. and you might wonder how the world economy can grow with high U.S. unemployment and a glut of American McMansions, but luckily there’s a lot more to the world economy than the U.S. these days.

And it’s not just China, India, and Brazil who are large and growing… there are quite a few other nations who are becoming sizeable drivers themselves. (We call them the MAVINS)

Take Indonesia for example. It’s currently planning a port expansion that will allow a higher container capacity than even America’s massive Port of Los Angeles has:

Hellenic Shipping News:

Indonesian state port operator Pelindo II projects Tanjung Priok port will handle up to 9.5 million TEUs by 2020, rising 113 per cent from the current four million TEUs, reported Bisnis Indonesia. President director of Pelindo II Richard Jose Lino said the projection was based on the construction of a new pier in the southern part of the port through the reclamation of a 246-hectare coastal area.

9.5 million 20-foot-equivalent-units (TEUs, 20-foot boxes) for Tanjuk Priok is far more than the 7.8 million TEUs America’s Port of Los Angeles did in 2008, and the Port of L.A. is enormous.

“We will make the groundbreaking by the yearend, so that the three-stage project can start earlier,” he said.

At the first stage, he continued, Pelindo II would reclaim a kilometer long coastal area, covering 96 hectares, which was estimated to be finished by 2013.

After that, Pelindo II would add a one kilometer long pier by reclaiming 60 hectares of a coastal area, which would be finished by 2015.

At the third or last stage, added Lino, Pelindo II would develop a 1.5 kilometer long pier by reclaiming 90 hectares of coastal areas, which was expected to be finished by 2018. “Following the capacity increase, big-size Suezmax post panamax vessels, which can carry more than 5,000 TEUs, can dock at Tanjung Priok port,” he said.

This Indonesian port expansion isn’t crazy either, given Indonesia’s potential for development, trade, and its 227 million-person domestic market. Even if U.S. and European growth is subpar over the next few years, there are still many parts of the world that have massive growth ahead of them.

