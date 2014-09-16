Indonesian Police Chief Claims He Knows What Happened To Missing Flight MH370

Source: AMSA

Indonesian Police Chief General Sutarman claims he knows what happened to missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Indonesian news organisation Kompas.com reported General Sutarman’s told a group of high-ranking police officers and Lion Air officials that Malaysian Police Chief Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar informed him of what happened to the missing aircraft.

“I spoke to the Malaysian Police Chief Tun Mohammed Hanif Omar,” he said. “I actually know what had actually happened with MH370.”

Inspector General of Police in Malaysia, Khalid Abu Bakar, was stunned by the comments and said he would need to speak with the Indonesian police boss, News Corp reported.

The revelation comes just five weeks after the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) announced Dutch company Fugro Survey Pty Ltd won a tender to continue the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.

Investigators say it could take up to a year before anything is discovered.

MH370 disappeared on 8 March, 2014, with 239 people on board, including six Australians.

