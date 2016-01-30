Indonesian police are endorsing an anti-terrorism game that lets you fight the Jakarta bombers

Indonesian police have endorsed a new anti-terrorism game app allowing people to fight militants from the January 14 terror attacks in Jakarta.

The arcade-style game app, Tumpas Teroris — “Annihilate Terrorists” — was developed by Adji Pratama in response to the attacks and is aimed at children as young as three to raise awareness about terrorism and radicalism.

It allows players to fire slingshots at terrorists including Afif, a militant who allegedly blew himself up outside the Starbucks, until they fall down or explode.

“I used Afif’s image because I wanted to encourage hate and anger toward terrorists. [To make sure] that younger generations are not sympathetic toward terrorists,” he told reporters at a press conference at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta.

The anti-terror game is also set against the backdrop of Jakarta with users attempting to shoot at the terrorist figures throughout all seven levels.

“This is an educational game. While they’re playing, they’re learning. When the game is opened, there’s a simple philosophy – like we love peace,” National Police spokesman Inspector General Anton Charliyan told AAP.

The terror attacks took place earlier this month in central Jakarta near the Sarinah shopping mall and UN office, leaving at least eight people dead.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is currently free to Android and BlackBerry 10 users.

