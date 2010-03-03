Indonesian Mob Wants Blood After Treasury Secretary Spends A Fortune Bailing Out Banks







Tensions are high in Indonesia as it appeared that a months-long investigation into the $700 million bailout of Bank Century will end without prosecution of the country’s finance minister and vice president.

Many legislators saw the ouster of Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Boediono as essential to reform that could lead to a sovereign debt upgrade, according to the FT.

But the real anger is on the streets of Jakarta. Thousands of students, labour members, and other mass organisations rioted outside the House of Representatives yesterday and today. These are the people that ended up paying for the bailout, and the same ones that are rioting in Greece and California.

Finance Minister Indrawati has already faced more outrage than her equivalents around the world, however, more than Giorgos Papaconstantinou and far more than Tim Geithner.

For the next country to break out in riots, look to Dublin. As Ireland Finance Minister Brian Lenihan considers putting more money into troubled bank AIB, political leaders have warned that such actions would result in “revolution in the streets,” according to the Irish Independent.

