These 'ghost villages' in Indonesia are all that remain after years of eruptions from the volcanic Mount Sinabung

- In 2010, in the Karo district of Sumatra, Indonesia, Mount Sinabung erupted for the first time in 400 years.
- The massive blast of lava and resulting ash forced all villagers in the surrounding areas to leave their homes.
- Since 2010, Mount Sinabung has remained active, and had its deadliest eruption in 2014. As lava and ash continue to be a threat, entire towns have remained abandoned, creating “ghost villages”.
- These eerie photos show the lives left behind in the places the government no longer deems safe to live.
In Indonesia, there are 120 active volcanoes – Mount Sinabung is one of the most dangerous. After 400 years of dormancy, it sprang to life again in 2010. At least two villagers were killed and thousands more were displaced as the government declared the area too dangerous to inhabit.
However, some villagers, without anywhere else to go, returned to their homes. In 2014, the volcano had its deadliest eruption, killing at least 16 villagers as it spewed lava and ash into the air. Following this eruption, the government deemed anywhere with in a 4.3 mile radius of the volcano too dangerous to live.
Though the volcano was relatively quiet between 2010 and 2013, following its eruption in 2014 it has remained highly active. Most villagers never returned to their homes, and the towns of Sinabung, Mardinding, and Karo have become “ghost villages,” covered in ash and populated more by passing animals than humans.
Take a look at the eerie photos of the once bustling centres below the volatile Mount Sinabung.
Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before its eruption in August, 2010, according to The Atlantic.
Though there was a brief quiet period following Sinabung’s eruption in 2010, it became highly active again in 2013 and has remained so ever since.
After each of Sinabung’s largest eruptions in 2014 and 2018, much of the surrounding area was decimated by lava, according to a map created by NASA.
Nearly 30,000 villagers were told by the government that all homes that existed within a 3.4 kilometre radius of the volcano were too dangerous to live in.
Thousands of displaced families became refugees, and were forced to relocate to government and community sponsored housing.
Following the mass exodus, many of the towns became entirely abandoned.
Boarded up homes near the mountain have an eerie appearance, waiting to ultimately crumble from years of neglect.
Churches and community centres can no longer serve their purposes as meeting places.
A traveller walks through an abandoned commercial building below Mount Sinabung, which is already succumbing to the elements.
Mardinding village, which sits at the foot of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, Indonesia, has been largely uninhabited since 2014.
In many places, nature has started to overtake the man-made.
Cars have also begun to crumble and be overtaken by nature.
Storefronts can be seen with missing ceiling planks and crumbling woodwork.
And these dogs have taken over this old storefront, which features a smiling Mickey Mouse.
In this home, “Allah Huakbar” is written in the dust in an abandoned kitchen. It is a common phrase in Islam meaning “God is great”.
Many homes retain much of the furniture they had before all the villagers fled.
Kitchen items, like this strainer, have been left behind as villagers hurried to evacuate their homes.
In many of the “ghost villages” animals are more common than humans, like these two cats napping on an ash-covered bag.
Kitchen appliances and dishware give light to the people that once lived in these homes.
Shoes sit covered in ash and dust, left behind from villagers fleeing imminent danger.
