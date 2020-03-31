These 'ghost villages' in Indonesia are all that remain after years of eruptions from the volcanic Mount Sinabung

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An abandoned church in Sinabung, Indonesia.

In 2010, in the Karo district of Sumatra, Indonesia, Mount Sinabung erupted for the first time in 400 years.

The massive blast of lava and resulting ash forced all villagers in the surrounding areas to leave their homes.

Since 2010, Mount Sinabung has remained active, and had its deadliest eruption in 2014. As lava and ash continue to be a threat, entire towns have remained abandoned, creating “ghost villages”.

These eerie photos show the lives left behind in the places the government no longer deems safe to live.

In Indonesia, there are 120 active volcanoes – Mount Sinabung is one of the most dangerous. After 400 years of dormancy, it sprang to life again in 2010. At least two villagers were killed and thousands more were displaced as the government declared the area too dangerous to inhabit.

However, some villagers, without anywhere else to go, returned to their homes. In 2014, the volcano had its deadliest eruption, killing at least 16 villagers as it spewed lava and ash into the air. Following this eruption, the government deemed anywhere with in a 4.3 mile radius of the volcano too dangerous to live.

Though the volcano was relatively quiet between 2010 and 2013, following its eruption in 2014 it has remained highly active. Most villagers never returned to their homes, and the towns of Sinabung, Mardinding, and Karo have become “ghost villages,” covered in ash and populated more by passing animals than humans.

Take a look at the eerie photos of the once bustling centres below the volatile Mount Sinabung.

Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before its eruption in August, 2010, according to The Atlantic.

Tibta Pangin:Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A Mount Sinabung eruption on June 9, 2019.

Though there was a brief quiet period following Sinabung’s eruption in 2010, it became highly active again in 2013 and has remained so ever since.

Jefta Images/Barcroft Media via Getty Images Ashes spew from Mount Sinabung.

After each of Sinabung’s largest eruptions in 2014 and 2018, much of the surrounding area was decimated by lava, according to a map created by NASA.

Ivan Damanik:NurPhoto via Getty Images Mount Sinabung’s eruption destroyed everything in its path.

Nearly 30,000 villagers were told by the government that all homes that existed within a 3.4 kilometre radius of the volcano were too dangerous to live in.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images A puppy in front of an abandoned home in Mardinding village.

Thousands of displaced families became refugees, and were forced to relocate to government and community sponsored housing.

Ivan Damanik: AFP via Getty Image A woman and her son in Karo, Indonesia, look on as Mount Sinabung erupts.

Following the mass exodus, many of the towns became entirely abandoned.

Sabirin Manurung: Pacific Press: LightRocket via Getty Images Gurukinayan Village in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Boarded up homes near the mountain have an eerie appearance, waiting to ultimately crumble from years of neglect.

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An abandoned house below Mount Sinabung in Indonesia.

Churches and community centres can no longer serve their purposes as meeting places.

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An abandoned church in Sinabung, Indonesia.

A traveller walks through an abandoned commercial building below Mount Sinabung, which is already succumbing to the elements.

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An abandoned commercial building below Mount Sinabung.

Mardinding village, which sits at the foot of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, Indonesia, has been largely uninhabited since 2014.

Ulet Ifansasti:Getty Images. The abandoned Mardinding village in Karo, Indonesia.

In many places, nature has started to overtake the man-made.

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An abandoned home and storefront in Sinabung, Indonesia.

Cars have also begun to crumble and be overtaken by nature.

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An abandoned car in Sinabung, Indonesia.

Storefronts can be seen with missing ceiling planks and crumbling woodwork.

Keow Wee Loong: Barcroft Media via Getty Images An old storefront in Sinabung, Indonesia.

And these dogs have taken over this old storefront, which features a smiling Mickey Mouse.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images Dogs sit in front of an abandoned house in Mardinding village, less than three kilometers from Mount Sinabung.

In this home, “Allah Huakbar” is written in the dust in an abandoned kitchen. It is a common phrase in Islam meaning “God is great”.

Ivan Damanik:NurPhoto via Getty Images A home covered in ash in Karo, Indonesia.

Many homes retain much of the furniture they had before all the villagers fled.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images A chair in Sigarang Garang village, in Karo, Indonesia.

Kitchen items, like this strainer, have been left behind as villagers hurried to evacuate their homes.

Jefta Images:Barcroft Media via Getty Images A strainer covered with dry volcanic ash from Mount Sinabung.

In many of the “ghost villages” animals are more common than humans, like these two cats napping on an ash-covered bag.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images Cats sit in front of an abandoned home in Karo, Indonesia in 2014.

Kitchen appliances and dishware give light to the people that once lived in these homes.

Jefta Images : Barcroft Media via Getty Images Kitchen appliances covered in ash in Karo, Indonesia.

Shoes sit covered in ash and dust, left behind from villagers fleeing imminent danger.

Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images Shoes left behind and covered in ash from Mount Sinabung.

