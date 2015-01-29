Indonesian Attorney General: Australian Drug Smugglers Will 'Hopefully' Be Executed This Weekend

(L-R) Australians Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan in February 14, 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/ Getty.

Indonesian officials said the next mass execution of drug smugglers is expected to go ahead on the weekend.

Bali Nine members are likely to be involved in that group after Indonesia’s Attorney-General HM Prasetyo hinted at their selection while addressing the House of Representatives Committee in Jakarta yesterday.

When asked if convicted Australians, Myuran Sukumaran and Andrew Chan, would be executed in the next round of capital punishment, Prasetyo reportedly said “hopefully”.

“We can not be sure yet” if Sukumaran and Chan would be executed next,” he told News Limited, “It depends on the files.”

Prior to the first round of executions on January 18, where six people were killed, Prasetyo said if a crime is committed by more than one person the executions must be conducted at the same time – which means that both men are likely to be executed together.

In the past, prisoners have been notified three days prior to their death sentence by firing squad. This means the government may confirm either today or tomorrow whether or not the Australians are to be executed next.

Citizens of France, Ghana, Cordova, Brazil, The Philippines and Indonesia are also on death row for drug smuggling offences.

Myuran Sukumaran, 33, and Andrew Chan, 31, were the ringleaders of the Bali Nine group which plotted the transportation of more than eight kilograms of heroin from Bali to Sydney in April 2005.

This evening a concert called Music for Mercy will be held Sydney’s Martin Place at 7pm, as part of a candlelight vigil set up by artist and friend of Sukumaran Ben Quilty in support of the men.

Musicians Megan Washington, Josh Pyke, Jenny Morris, Amanda Brown, Emma Louise, Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst and The Church’s Steve Kilbey are among those who will perform.

The push for clemency for the pair has gathering momentum in Australia, with a diverse group of Australian celebrities appearing in a video appealing to the Indonesian president to spare their lives. Read more about that here.

