Indonesia will execute six other foreigners for drugs beside two Australians - here's who they are

Indonesian police stand guard as the Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran arrive at Wijaya Pura Port. Photo: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images.

Convicted Australian drug traffickers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran have arrived at their final destination, Nusakambangan island prison, ahead of their impending executions.

They are among 11 prisoners to face the firing squad. On January 18, Indonesia executed six people convicted for drug offences, including five foreigners from Brazil, Malawi, Nigeria, the Netherlands and Vietnam.

The two Australians are among eight foreigners facing the death penalty within days for drug offences. One, for possession of just 50 grams of heroin.

Here’s the list of people to face the firing squad alongside Chan and Sukumaran.

Serge Areski Atlaoui of France is a 51-year-old married father of four. He was convicted of operating an ecstasy factory in West Java’s Banten Province. Atlaoui was handed a life sentence in 2006 but in 2007 he was placed on death row.

Raheem Agbaje Salami is a Nigerian who was caught attempting to smuggle 5.3kg of heroin through Surabaya airport. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1999. Seven years later his charge was elevated to the death penalty by Indonesia’s Supreme Court.

Rodrigo Gularte is a Brazilian national who was caught with 19kg of heroin at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

Martin Anderson (alias Belo) is from Ghana and was charged with possessing 50 grams of heroin. He was sentenced to death in June 2004.

Zainal Abidin from Palembang in south Sumatra, Indonesia was caught smuggling 58.7kg of marijuana between Aceh and Java. His 2001 life sentence was upgraded to the death penalty in the same year.

Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso is a 30-year-old woman from the Philippines, arrested in 2010 for bringing 2.6kg of heroin into Jogjakarta from Malaysia. She was sentenced to death the same year.

Syofial (alias Iyen bin Azwar), Harun bin Ajis and Sargawi (alias Ali bin Sanusi) are all Indonesian nationals who were charged with rape, theft and premeditated murder in November 2001. They killed seven members of an indigenous Kubu tribe in the Jambi Province of eastern Sumatra. They are the only prisoners being executed who were not charged with drug trafficking offences.

