Check Out Photos Of The Giant Volcano Wreaking Havoc In Indonesia

A long time dormant volcano in Indonesia that started spewing ash and volcanic matter on Sunday erupted again with a more powerful blast on Monday.



The eruption of the volcano on top of the 8,000-foot Mount Sinabung caught scientist by surprise as it has been inactive for the last four centuries. The towering clouds of ash have forced the emergency evacuation of 30,000 people from nearby villages. Some local flights have been diverted for poor visibility.

While there is a possibility that the volcano could go back to sleep, if it continues to produce a series of ash blasts, its eventual full-scale eruption could be devastating.

Remember Eyjafjallajokul volcano in Iceland? Its volcanic ash cloud grounded flights in and out of Europe for weeks in the spring.

Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the sky in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2010. The volcano that had been dormant for more than four centuries erupted for the second day in a row Monday, spewing out towering clouds of ash and forcing the evacuation of more than 21,000 people. (AP Photo/Roone Patikawa) Villagers briefly returned home Tuesday to check their farms along the fertile slopes of an Indonesian volcano that erupted after laying dormant for more than four centuries, catching many scientists off-guard. An Indonesian youth drags a goat as he briefly returns to his village to check on his livestock with rumbling Mount Sinabung in the background in Tanah Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Villagers briefly returned home Tuesday to check their farms along the fertile slopes of an Indonesian volcano that erupted after laying dormant for more than four centuries, catching many scientists off-guard. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) People flee their homes in a car as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials. Villagers flee their homes in a car as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials in Tanah Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia,Tuesday, Aug 31, 2010. The eruption of the mountain put the region on the highest alert level, and some domestic flights had to be diverted because of poor visibility. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) The volcano spewed hot lava and sand high into the sky early Sunday in its first eruption in 400 years. A villager rides a buffalo cart with a backdrop of Mount Sinabung, in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010. The volcano spewed hot lava and sand high into the sky early Sunday in its first eruption in 400 years causing thousands of people living around its slope to evacuate their homes. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) A villager loads his goats into a van as he evacuates his village to flee from erupting Mount Sinabung. A villager loads his goats into a van as he evacuates his village to flee from erupting Mount Sinabung in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2010. The volcano spewed hot lava and sand high into the sky early Sunday in its first eruption in 400 years causing thousands of people living around its slope to evacuate their homes. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) he volcano that had been dormant for more than four centuries erupted for the second day in a row Monday. Villagers flee their homes as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2010. The volcano that had been dormant for more than four centuries erupted for the second day in a row Monday, spewing out towering clouds of ash and forcing the evacuation of more than 21,000 people. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara) Towering clouds of ash and forcing the evacuation of more than 30,000 people Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the sky in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2010. The volcano that had been dormant for more than four centuries erupted for the second day in a row Monday, spewing out towering clouds of ash and forcing the evacuation of more than 30,000 people. (AP Photo/Roone Patikawa) Tens of thousands of people packed emergency shelters. Indonesian villagers who fled their homes near the erupting Mount Sinabung rest at a temporary shelter in Brastagi, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Aug. 30, 2010. Tens of thousands of people packed emergency shelters after the long-dormant volcano in western Indonesia spewed clouds of hot ash and smoke more than a mile (several kilometers) into the air, an eruption that caught scientists off-guard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) An Indonesian volunteer cooks for villagers who fled their homes near the erupting Mount Sinabung at a temporary shelter in Brastagi, North Sumatra. An Indonesian volunteer cooks for villagers who fled their homes near the erupting Mount Sinabung at a temporary shelter in Brastagi, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Villagers briefly returned home Tuesday to check their farms along the fertile slopes of an Indonesian volcano that erupted after laying dormant for more than four centuries _ catching many scientists off-guard. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) The eruption of the mountain put the region on the highest alert level, and some domestic flights had to be diverted because of poor visibility. Mount Sinabung spews volcanic materials into the sky in Tenah Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. The eruption of the mountain put the region on the highest alert level, and some domestic flights had to be diverted because of poor visibility. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

