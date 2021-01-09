An Indonesian Boeing 737 with more than 50 passengers on board has gone missing within minutes of takeoff

Willy Kurniawan/Reuters Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 9, 2021.

An Indonesian flight carrying more than 50 passengers has lost contact within four minutes after taking off from Jakarta, according to flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 had been flying to Pontinak in Borneo, Indonesia which is around 740km from Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

The Boeing 737-500 lost more than 10,000ft of altitude in under a minute and an ADS-B signal was lost at 2.37 p.m local time.

A passenger plane departing from Jakarta, Indonesia on Saturday has lost contact within four minutes of taking off, according to the flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

The Indonesian Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 was reportedly carrying more than 50 passengers and six crew members. No official numbers have been confirmed yet.

The 27-year-old plane was a Boeing 737-500, which is not the same as the controversial Boeing 737 Max model that was involved in two major crashes in recent years.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

Pictures and videos of what seemed to be aircraft debris have appeared on social media, but there is no confirmation they belong to the Boeing 737 aircraft.

A number of residents of a nearby island told the BBC they have found objects they thought were from the plane.

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The Sriwijaya Air flight had been flying to Pontianak in Borneo, which is around 740km from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport.

It lost more than 10,000ft of altitude in under a minute, with signal lost at 2.37 p.m local time.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it was still gathering more detailed information about the flight.

“A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact,” said Adita Irawati, a transport ministry spokesman, according to the Guardian.

Sriwijaya Air is Indonesia’s third-largest airline, listed as a “Category 1” airline, which is the country’s highest safety rating.

The plane is not a 737 Max, which was recently recertified to fly again after two major crashes in recent years.

In October 2018, an Indonesian Lion Air flight plunged into the sea about 12 minutes after take-off from Jakarta, killing 189 people.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

