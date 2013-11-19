Indonesia Is Pulling Its Ambassador Out Of Australia Over Claims Its President Was Spied On

Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono/Getty

Indonesia has recalled its ambassador from Canberra after media reports claimed Australian spies listened in on its President’s mobile phone in 2009.

It has also placed the position of Australian diplomats in Indonesia under review.

Yesterday The Guardian Australia and the ABC reported the Defence Signals Directorate tapped Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s phone calls for 15 days in August of that year.

The agency also reportedly targeted his wife, confidants and other senior Indonesian politicians. Documents leaked by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden show the DSD listing target names, along with the brand and model of their mobile phones.

Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa told reporters after the news broke that “In short, it has not been a good day in the Indonesia Australia relationship,” according to ABC News.

The claims have been decried by Indonesia. Ties between the two countries were already strained over earlier media reports Australia’s Jakarta embassy was used as an listening post for intelligence gathering. They are also at odds over asylum seeker policy.

Here’s is one of the slides, which lists the targets, republished with permission of the ABC:

There’s more here.

