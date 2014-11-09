Indonesia Is About To Overtake New Zealand As Australia's Favoured Holiday Destination

Australia’s one millionth visitor is expected to travel to Indonesia in December, with predications suggesting the country could soon overtake New Zealand as Australia’s favoured holiday destination.

With 704,572 Australians having already visited Indonesia between the start of 2014 and the end of August, it’s likely that last year’s record number of visits will be broken.

According to ABS figures, last financial year Indonesia welcomed 1.013 million short-term Australian visitors to its shores, inching closer to New Zealand’s 1.194 million visitors.

While New Zealand just holds on to the title of most popular destination, Indonesia has recorded a much strongest growth over the last ten years, up 266.1% compared to the 61.9% growth in New Zealand.

Source: The Australian Bureau of Statistics.

