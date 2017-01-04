Indonesian military troops. Photo: Chaideer Mahyuddin/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Indonesia has suspended all military cooperation with Australia.

It comes after a special forces group was allegedly insulted while training at the Australian Special Air Service in Perth.

According to a local media outlet, Kompas, the Kopassus group instructor was insulted by “laminated material” used at the training facility, feeling it was demeaning to Indonesia’s founding principles of Pancasila, Indonesia’s “ruling philosophy”.

Indonesian major general Wuryanto would not confirm the reason for the suspension, but said were “ups and downs in every cooperation between two national forces”.

The suspension duration is unclear.

It comes two months after Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop confirmed Australia was considering joint patrols with Indonesia in the South China Sea, following rising tensions between Beijing over the contested waters.

Indonesia last suspended military cooperation with Australia in 2014 after it was revealed Australian spies listened to then Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono’s mobile phone in 2009.

