Indonesia has cut Australia's live cattle export quota by 80%

Indonesia has cut Australia’s quota for live cattle exports from 250,000 to just 50,000 head of cattle for the current quarter ending September 30.

That’s a big surprise to the industry, according to Alison Penfold, CEO of Live Exports Australia. Speaking on ABC Newsradio earlier this morning Penfold said the new quota was “not very much”, adding that the industry would have to work through the big reduction and hope the figures bounced back.

Labor MP and shadow minister for agriculture Joel Fitzgibbon said the cuts were a direct result of the government’s relationship with Jakarta.

However, Penfold said she didn’t believe this was a factor. “I think people are suggesting there are a whole range of issues that are related — that’s not our view,” she said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.