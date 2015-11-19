Indonesia has called a halt to executions

Indonesian authorities. Photo: Ulet Ifansasti/ Getty.

Indonesia has put a moratorium on all executions to turn its focus on fixing the stalling economy.

The ABC is reporting that the coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, Luhut Panjaitan made the announcement this morning.

The country’s economic growth dipped below 5% for two consecutive quarters this year. In the June quarter the annual growth rate was the lowest level since 2009, at just 4.67%.

The executions of Bali Nine duo Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran in April caused international backlash when the government went ahead with killings despite Australia’s political heads calling for a compromise.

Following their deaths foreign Minister Julie Bishop vowed there would be consequences.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.