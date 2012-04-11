All Tsunami Alerts Canceled After Massive Earthquake Off Indonesia

UPDATE: Good news: All tsunami alerts have apparently been canceled.



Despite the massive magnitude of this earthquake, the damage seems minimal.

ORIGINAL POST: An 8.6 magnitude earthquake has happened off of Aceh, in Indonesia.

It was originally reported to have been an 8.9, and then it was downgraded to 8.7, and then to the current level.

This is a map from the USGS confirming the size and location (it’s the red square).

According to Reuters, there is an Indian Ocean-wide tsunami watch. UPDATE: According to Reuters, Indonesia is not detecting any threat of a tsunami anymore.

Tweets confirm that tremors have been felt from around Southeast Asia.

However there are no specific reports of damages (yet).

Here are the earthquake details:

This is a stunning tweet from NYT’s Brian Stelter, noting that this would be 8th biggest in recorded history.

Earthquake off Indonesia today had a magnitude of 8.7: on.doi.gov/HuF7B8 It’s strong enough to rank No. 8 in recorded history, per @USGS. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 11, 2012

More to come as we get it…

Here’s the USGS’ list of the largest earthquake in recorded history. You can see that it would be tied for 8th.

LocationDate UTCMagnitudeLat.Long.Reference1. Chile 1960 05 22 9.5 -38.29 -73.05 Kanamori, 1977 2. Prince William Sound, Alaska 1964 03 28 9.2 61.02 -147.65 Kanamori, 1977 3. Off the West Coast of Northern Sumatra 2004 12 26 9.1 3.30 95.78 Park et al., 2005 4. Near the East Coast of Honshu, Japan 2011 03 11 9.0 38.322 142.369 PDE 5. Kamchatka 1952 11 04 9.0 52.76 160.06 Kanamori, 1977 6. Offshore Maule, Chile 2010 02 27 8.8 -35.846 -72.719 PDE 7. Off the Coast of Ecuador 1906 01 31 8.8 1.0 -81.5 Kanamori, 1977 8. Rat Islands, Alaska 1965 02 04 8.7 51.21 178.50 Kanamori, 1977 9. Northern Sumatra, Indonesia 2005 03 28 8.6 2.08 97.01 PDE 10. Assam – Tibet 1950 08 15 8.6 28.5 96.5 Kanamori, 1977 11. Andreanof Islands, Alaska 1957 03 09 8.6 51.56 -175.39 Johnson et al., 1994 12. Southern Sumatra, Indonesia 2007 09 12 8.5 -4.438 101.367 PDE 13. Banda Sea, Indonesia 1938 02 01 8.5 -5.05 131.62 Okal and Reymond, 2003 14. Kamchatka 1923 02 03 8.5 54.0 161.0 Kanamori, 1988 15. Chile-Argentina Border 1922 11 11 8.5 -28.55 -70.50 Kanamori, 1977 16. Kuril Islands 1963 10 13 8.5 44.9 149.6 Kanamori, 1977For a good live video feed, check out NDTV here >

UPDATE: There’s been an 8.2 magnitude aftershock, and a new tsunami warning.

UPDATE: There are reports of small tsunamis, but nothing huge. 10 centimeters reported in Indonesia >

For more, watch the report below:



