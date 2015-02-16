Indonesia confirms Bali drug duo's transfer this week to execution jail

Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran during their trial in 2006. Photo: Jason Childs/Getty Images.

Convicted drug smugglers Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran will be moved to Nusakembangan island prison this week to await their execution, Indonesia’s attorney-general has confirmed.

The two Australians from the Bali 9 will face a firing squad after repeated pleas for clemency to Indonesian president Joko Widodo were rejected.

In what will become a record year for executions in Indonesian, this second round of 11 prisoners including seven citizens of Australia, the Philippines, France, Brazil, Nigeria and Ghana will be shot for drug and murder convictions.

A day for the executions has not yet been set.

Fairfax Media reports the Australian pair will be the first of the condemned prisoners moved to Batu prison, on a chartered commercial flight under paramilitary guard.

It comes as Australian prime minister Tony Abbott revealed he made another last-minute plea for mercy from president Widodo.

“Like millions of Australians, I feel sick in the pit of my stomach when I think about what is quite possibly happening to these youngsters and, like every parent, I want to try to ensure that nothing terrible happens to people,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the judges who sentenced the pair to death, Wayan Yasa Abadi, has denied claims that they asked for bribes to deliver a lesser sentence or that there was political pressure brought to bear, according to Fairfax.

“I can assure you there was none,” he said. “It was purely our decision.”

The duo’s legal team had written to the Indonesian judicial committee asking them to investigate the allegations.

The last minute moves to keep Chan and Sukumaran alive come as nearly a third of Australians believe the executions should go ahead.

A weekend poll on 1,211 people over 18 years commissioned by the Lowy Institute found that 62% of Australians opposed the killing of the pair, yet 31% agreed it should proceed.

Support for Chan and Sukumaran is lower than general opposition to the death penalty for drug trafficing, with the poll finding 69% were against it and 26% in favour

Dr Michael Fullilove, Executive Director of the Lowy Institute, said that as an execution date loomed Australian public and political opposition to capital punishment for drug offences was crystallising.

It follows on from a separate poll three weeks ago that found that 52% supported the death penalty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.