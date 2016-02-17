Indonesia has banned Tumblr over 'pornographic content'

Indonesia has banned Tumblr.

According to the BBC and local reports, the country’s Information Ministry took the decision to block the blogging platform over “pornographic content.”

Tumblr, unlike Facebook and some other social networks, allows adult content on its site.

According to an Indonesian-language news report, the ban is part of a larger internet crackdown — 477 other sites have also apparently been blocked in the country.

The Muslim-majority country only has a “partly free” internet according to a 2015 report from Freedom House. Bloggers have been arrested before, and content on social media has been blocked.

In May 2015, Vimeo (a video-hosting site similar to YouTube) was reportedly blocked over “pornographic content,” but the block was of mixed efficacy.

Earlier this month, the Indonesian government announced a crackdown of “gay” emojis including same-sex couples and the emoji flag. The government is threatening to ban messaging apps that do not remove the emojis from the country.

At least one messaging app, LINE, has already done so and issued an apology, telling AFP: “LINE regrets the incidents of some stickers which are considered sensitive by many people … We ask for your understanding because at the moment we are working on this issue to remove the stickers.”

Business Insider has reached out to Tumblr for comment and will update this story when it responds.

