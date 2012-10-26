A Pop-Up Custom Suit Shop In Grand Central Station Will Make You Quality Suits On The Cheap

Photo: Michael Kaplan/Business Insider

You probably don’t think of one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs as a great place to buy a custom suit.Yet this week, the online suit shop Indochino has moved from the digital space to Grand Central Station in Manhattan. The company’s “travelling Tailor” pop-up shop has taken over the train station’s iconic Vanderbilt Hall until Monday.



The Indochino staff will take your measurements and help you design a custom suit that will arrive at your doorstep in three to four weeks. For a two-piece suit, prices range from $349 to $599 depending on the fabric, and the shipping is free.

“We don’t have a specific niche target customer because it’s a custom product,” said Indochino spokesman Darren Hutchison. “We serve needs of guys whether they’re 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds or a smaller stature gentleman.”

The whole process takes about a half an hour and can be a little hectic, but it’s worth it for a quality custom suit at a pretty good price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.