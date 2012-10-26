A Pop-Up Custom Suit Shop In Grand Central Station Will Make You Quality Suits On The Cheap

Photo: Michael Kaplan/Business Insider
You probably don’t think of one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs as a great place to buy a custom suit.Yet this week, the online suit shop Indochino has moved from the digital space to Grand Central Station in Manhattan. The company’s “travelling Tailor” pop-up shop has taken over the train station’s iconic Vanderbilt Hall until Monday.
The Indochino staff will take your measurements and help you design a custom suit that will arrive at your doorstep in three to four weeks. For a two-piece suit, prices range from $349 to $599 depending on the fabric, and the shipping is free.
“We don’t have a specific niche target customer because it’s a custom product,” said Indochino spokesman Darren Hutchison. “We serve needs of guys whether they’re 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds or a smaller stature gentleman.”
The whole process takes about a half an hour and can be a little hectic, but it’s worth it for a quality custom suit at a pretty good price.
'There's still a huge segment of the customer base who really want a tangible experience, to touch and see and feel the fabrics that we offer,' Hutchison said.
The Essentials include charcoal, brown, and grey herring bone patterns. The building blocks of a new wardrobe, the Essentials targets men who are 'first-time suit buyers who only have a couple of suits and maybe want to try a very subtle pattern.'
Katie, our stylist, tells us the suits are inspired by Boardwalk Empire and the Great Gatsby. Maybe not Wall Street appropriate.
'Sometimes tweed suits can be a little bit bulky,' Katie advises. 'We wanted a tweed that would suit every guy. Not too bulky, good for wearing to the office, but it still has that great texture of a tweed suit.'
'If you want to impress without being too flashy, you'll see some things that you like here,' Katie says.
In the Premium collection, the subtle purple check is a good way to add colour without being too flashy.
'If you like the idea of a check, I would recommend something like this,' Katie says. 'It has a really subtle purple going through it. It's a really good way to add some colour without being too flashy.'
The Premium suits have a 1.3 per cent silk content and come from the Italian supplier that Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren use.
Katie says they 'drape the best on the body.'
Katie says it's good on slim guys, because it adds more fabric around the waist and enhances the build.
Each line can be up to 20 characters. Initials, nicknames, and quotes are all acceptable.
After choosing a fabric, you can customise the lapels, buttons, and pockets on your suit. That's making a resurgence.
Indochino has three different lapels to choose from. The most conservative is the standard notch lapel, but customers can choose form a slimmer or peak lapel as well.
Instead of sending it back to the company which could be a hassle, you can get it done at your local tailor and send the receipt.
If you can't make a decision in Grand Central, Indochino will input your measurements into its online system.
When you get home, you can log on and won't have to re-measure.
