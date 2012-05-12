Why Americans Are Cockier About Their Own Spending Than The Government's

It turns out that Americans are pretty optimistic about the direction that their financial planning is going.



Despite the fact that almost half of them will outlive retirement savings, majority feel that they have gotten a handle on their spending and that they have figured out how to save. According to a survey of 1,015 Americans aged 25 or older by Northwestern Mutual, three quarters are even optimistic about their career.

However, this confidence and optimism only extends to personal financial planning. When it comes to the matters of the national finances, the public is as pessimistic as ever.

To find out how differently consumers feel about their personal finances vs. the country at large, check out the infographic below:

Photo: Northwestern Mutual

Now check out two women who are in need of a serious financial makeover >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.