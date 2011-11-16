With Election Approaching, Spain's Indignados Set Out Clear Goals

Photo: AP

One of the recurring criticisms of Occupy Wall Street is that the movement has lacked clear goals and focus (though we understand that OWS would argue that the movement is more about dialogue and still in its infancy).Across the Atlantic, Spain’s Indignados, also known as the 15-M movement, are taking the upcoming Spanish election as an opportunity to set out clearly what they see as the goals of their movement. The Indignados are often seen as the inspiration for Occupy Wall Street, so it’s interesting to compare how the two groups are evolving.



An interview between Euronews and Chema Ruiz, a lawyer and member of the Indignados, clearly states the following goals:

An immediate moratorium on evictions.

A law that allows people to give back back a property a reimbursement of the debt.

A subsidized rental housing resource that will guarantee shelter as a human right.

A tax on unoccupied housing in Spain today.

A move to a proportional representative electoral system.

While it’s not clear to us how realistic these requests are, they do show the movement pushing for a relatively narrow focus on reform of property law and a reform of the Spanish electoral system — a significantly more specific protest than that outlined in the initial Democracy Real YA! (the group behind the initial Spanish protest) manifesto.

Given that the Spanish general election is in 5 days, it’d be nice to see these goals change the discourse of the mainstream party politics.

