Police Remove "Indignados" From Capital, As Protests Escalate In Spain

The police began forcefully removing protestors camped near the congressional building in Madrid starting at 7:30 a.m.Protestors—calling themselves “indignados”—have become more visible over the past week. Thousands gathered in Madrid on Sunday after a 34-day march.



While the police have seen success in clearing some areas of what has become the indignado campsite, protestors have been tweeting that they haven’t been kicked out entirely.

While there are no reports of violence, this marks an escalation in the stakes of the protests, which up until this point have been peaceful.

Nearly 50% of Spain’s youth population is unemployed.

UPDATE: Protesters are indeed accusing the police of violence, though it remains unclear whether anyone was actually wounded in the events that happened this morning.

In response, a huge demonstration outside Madrid’s congressional building this evening. We’ll keep you posted if this continues to escalate.

