'Since COVID I've probably sold over 200 custom pieces': Meet Rebecca Rickard, founder of Indigenous fashion label Deadly Denim, which specialises in upcycled fashion

Deadly Denim

Indigenous fashion label Deadly Denim makes upcycled fashion in Western Australia.

Founded in 2018 by Rebecca Rickard, the company collaborates with Indigenous artists who design prints for the clothing.

Deadly Denim was even featured at Perth Fashion Week in 2019.

Deadly Denim is all about upcycled fashion.

The Perth-based Indigenous fashion label was founded in 2018 by Rebecca Rickard, a Ballardong and Whadjuk woman from the Nyungar nation.

Rickard began by upcycling (recycling) denim jackets before expanding her range to include skirts, dresses and even denim jean bags. Every piece features designs by Indigenous artists which are sewn onto the clothing.

Rickard told Business Insider Australia she had been a dedicated op shopper since she was 15 and started her business by working out of a truck which she converted into a mobile vintage clothing shop.

“I was already into buying recycled and vintage pieces and reselling them,” she said. “And I noticed the trend of people customising denim jackets online and on social media and fusing it with Indigenous art.”

Rickard has since sold the truck in favour of a 10-foot vintage caravan.

“I’ve got my sewing machine set up in there and I do take it out to markets and mobile workshops so people can customise their own denim jacket,” she said. “They pay me to come and I bring all of my fabrics and my sewing machine.”

Rickard started off buying textiles from remote Aboriginal art centres. She contacted the centres, asked for their permission and let them know that she’d be buying textiles from their online shop, sewing them onto jackets and then selling them.

“They were all really lovely and just said to make sure I just credit their art and textiles whenever I posted it on social media,” Rickard said.

The art centres Rickard sourced from include the Ikuntji Art Centre, Injalak Art Centre and Ku’arlu Mangga.

She also gets some textile offcuts from Publisher Textiles and its partnership with Bábbarra Women’s Centre in Arnhem Land.

For denim, Rickard started out by emailing local op shops before finding one in Perth that collects pieces for her.

“One op shop got back to me in Shenton Park at the Quad centre and they have been collecting for me ever since I started,” Rickard explained. They give her a call when they have jackets available to be picked up.

Image: Deadly Denim

While Deadly Denim began as a hobby while Rickard was studying midwifery part-time, as of this year it has become her full time job.

Rickard also donates 10% to the Rhodanthe Lipsett Indigenous Midwifery Charitable Fund which supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to not only qualify in midwifery, but stay in the profession as well.

Collaborating with Indigenous artists

In addition to sourcing textiles for her pieces, Rickard has collaborated with Indigenous artists for designs as well.

The first two artists Rickard collaborated with were Glenda McCulloch and Kiya Watt. “I just put together a percentage of royalties per sale price and we did up a contract through the Indigenous Art Code,” Rickard explained.

Deadly Denim has continued to grow since it first launched and even featured at Perth Fashion Week in 2019. It was also on track to feature at LA Fashion Week in October this year, but after the pandemic hit, Rickard decided to put her plans on hold.

“We were just going to fundraise to go,” she said. “We were going to make it all Nyungar designs, we were going take one of my Aunties as an elder [and] we were going to take all Aboriginal models.” There was even a plan to share the runway with Regina Jones, founder of Ginnys Girl Gang, a fellow Indigenous fashion brand.

Image: Deadly Denim

More projects up ahead

Social media has helped boost sales at Deadly Denim, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“[During] Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 a lot of people were coming through social media, so sales did pick up,” she said. “Since COVID I’ve probably sold over 200 custom pieces which is quite a lot for a one-person show because every piece is a one-off.”

L-R: Kerry-Ann Winmar, Kiya Watt, Rebecca Rickard and Rhiannon Potiphar

When asked what Rickard has been most proud of the most since starting her fashion label, she mentioned things including having people like her work and having her family involved in the business, including her mother, children and nieces.

She’s also happy with how the business has grown.

“Just watching its growth makes me proud,” she said.

Other than the Deadly Denim business, Rickard holds a Make Your Own Jacket workshop at the Art Gallery of Western Australia. People can bring their own jacket from home and Rickard brings the textiles and sewing machine.

She also applied for a 12 month residency at a local art gallery which, if she gets it, will be to create a community First Nations women textile and sewing hub.

