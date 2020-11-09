Where to watch Indigenous content this NAIDOC Week – from Netflix to SBS on Demand

The Sapphires. Image: YouTube

This year’s NAIDOC Week began on November 8.

Streaming services including Netflix, SBS on Demand and ABC iView have a lineup of content that celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Find out what documentaries, films and series will be available to stream, including “Top End Wedding” and “Freeman”.

NAIDOC Week 2020 kicked off on Sunday November 8 and will run until Sunday November 15, celebrating the culture, history and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

In addition to the range of events held during the week, streaming services have highlighted the films, documentaries and series you can watch as well.

The national NAIDOC organisation partnered with Netflix to highlight Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander content across its platform during the week. As part of the partnership, the streaming giant will spotlight Indigenous content on NITV, SBS, ABC iView and its own platform.

National NAIDOC co-Chairs Pat Thompson and John Paul Janke believe the partnership will allow more Aussies to enjoy the stories and work of First Nations writers, directors and producers.

“There are over 11 million Australians that have a Netflix subscription in their household who will enjoy our stories told our way,” the co-Chairs said in a statement. “They are works that challenge this country’s narrative and spark conversations.”

Here are shows Netflix is highlighting through the partnership.

On Netflix:

Wrong Kind Of Black

Sweet Country

Mad Bastards

Satellite Boy

Toomelah

Our Law

Goldstone

The Sapphires

Top End Wedding

Warwick Thornton is an Indigenous filmmaker whose work has long been essential to the fabric of Australian cinema. We're proud to bring his Venice award-winning film #SweetCountry to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/hbkZ2AAW4X — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) November 9, 2020

Across NITV and SBS:

Big Mob Brekky

Going Places with Ernie Dingo

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Gurrumul

On ABC iView:

Freeman

Total Control

KGB

Black Comedy

Dark Place

SBS and NITV

During NAIDOC Week, there will be a slate of Indigenous content across all SBS channels, NITV and streaming platform SBS on Demand.

This includes the first Indigenous morning show Big Mob Brekky and a selection of curated drama features each night – both on NITV.

The lineup of SBS content was initially announced in October, with Tanya Denning-Orman, Director of Indigenous Content at SBS saying at the time, “SBS are incredibly proud to be Australia’s multicultural and Indigenous broadcaster and, namely, the home of NITV.

“We are lucky enough to hold a very unique place in the Australian media landscape as a platform to share stories of First Nations cultures, communities and conversations with all Australians.”

All of your favourites are airing during NAIDOC week, click here to find out when. #NAIDOC2020 #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBehttps://t.co/MGJB97UYn9 — NITV (@NITV) November 9, 2020

ABC iView

The ABC’s streaming service also released its lineup to celebrate NAIDOC Week, including “The Australian Dream”, a documentary about legendary Indigenous AFL player Adam Goodes and “Freeman” about champion Olympic athlete Cathy Freeman.

