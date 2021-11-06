Indigenous communities demanded more action to combat climate change at largest protest in Glasgow history during COP26

An Indigenous climate activist attends a rally at the end of a protest organized by the Cop26 Coalition in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Around 100,000 individuals marched through Glasgow for a “Global Day of Action for Climate Justice.”

On Saturday, more than 250 protests were held across the world for systemic climate justice.

The protest was Glasgow’s largest since a march against the Iraq War in 2003.

With one remaining week of the COP26 climate summit, approximately 100,000 individuals marched through Glasgow, Scotland, for “Global Day of Action for Climate Justice,” an Indigenous-led rally calling on global leaders to urgently address the climate crisis, BBC reported.

The rally was one of more than 250 protests across the world on Saturday calling for systemic climate justice, according to the event’s website. COP26 Coalition, the UK-based climate justice alliance that organized the protests, created a list of demands for the “Global Day of Action,” including reparations for Indigenous communities, no new fossil fuel investments, and investments in renewable energy.

“So far, governments have done too little too late: colluding with corporations and hiding behind greenwashed ‘solutions’ that actually don’t exist yet, that don’t address the scale of the problem, and in many cases rely on more exploitation of people and the planet,” the COP26 Coalition website said.

The event began with a three-mile march to Glasgow Green, a park on the city’s east side, where climate activists and Indigenous individuals gave speeches.

“How many more of these [conferences] should they hold until they realize that their inactions are destroying the planet? We are seeing the impacts of the climate crisis,” said Nigerian climate activist Vanessa Nakate.

