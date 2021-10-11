On Indigenous Peoples’ day, activists marched in Washington DC demanding action on climate change

On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, protestors in Washington, DC rallied around the climate crisis. On October 8, 2021, Indigenous Peoples’ Day was formally recognized as a national holiday by President Joe Biden.

Tribal leaders, climate activists, and Indigenous marched to the White House to urge President Biden to declare a national climate emergency.

Crowds of climate activists protested against fossil fuel extraction.

Protestors held signs that read “People vs Fossil Fuels”, “Protect Native Lands,” “Biden, reject fossil fuel projects.” REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Source

Sustainability has been a central operating principle for Indigenous communities for hundreds of years. As Insider’s Karen K. Ho previously reported , Indigenous communities for hundreds of years, established a long-term balance between human activity and the natural world. These communities are also among the most vulnerable to the climate crisis because of lower incomes, fewer resources, and often isolated geographic locations.

The protest was largely peaceful, with one arrest reported.

A protestor was grabbed and shuffled away by police for reportedly throwing something over the fence of the White House. Source

She was heard yelling “I don’t want to die,” as she was pinned on the ground, the New York Post reported. Source

“Expect us” was spray-painted on the statue of U.S. President Andrew Jackson.

Protestors were seen singing, dancing, and praying in front of the White House. —Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 11, 2021