The Internet Is Giving $US31,000 To A Man Who Spent 25 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn't Commit

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Jonathan Fleming, hugs his attorney Anthony Mayol while his other attorney Taylor Koss applaud in Brooklyn’s Supreme court, after a judge declared him a free man on Tuesday April 8, 2014 in New York.

A new fundraising campaign on the website Indiegogo has raised more than $US31,000 for a man who spent 25 years in prison for a 1989 murder he didn’t commit.

Earlier this month, Jonathan Fleming was exonerated after new evidence surfaced proving he didn’t murder a man in Brooklyn, the Associated Press reported.

He was serving the 25th year of a 25-year sentence.

Fleming was found guilty of murder despite telling police that he had been more than 1,000 miles away on a vacation at Disney World. He even showed them plane tickets, videos, and postcards from his trip, according to his lawyers.

But a woman testified that she had seen him shoot the victim, and prosecutors suggested he could have made a quick round-trip plane trip to New York. The woman later recanted her testimony, AP reports, but Fleming kept losing his appeals.

Fast forward to 2014, when a new district attorney vowed to review some older cases. Prosecutors discovered a Florida hotel receipt showing Fleming in Florida about five hours before the shooting that had not been shown during the trial.

That district attorney decided to drop the case against Fleming.

New Yorker Alex Subaru was struck by the story and wanted to do something to help Fleming. So he fired up the campaign on crowdfunding site Indiegogo hoping to raise $US10,000. With 10 days left, the campaign has raised $US31,195.

This isn’t the first time an outpouring of Internet generosity has occurred on Indiegogo. The crowdfunding site turned heads back in 2012 when it raised over $US700,000 for a 68-year-old bus monitor named Karen Klein, after a humiliating video of her went viral on YouTube.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.