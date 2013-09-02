Hear From IndieGoGo's CEO And Co-Founder Slava Rubin At Startup

Crowdfunding has rewritten the rules on raising capital, enabling ordinary people to support projects ranging from the

Pebble smartwatchto

Spike Lee’s latest movie. While

Kickstarterand

Indiegogomay be the best-known crowd-funding sites,

there are already more than 500of them.

Fast-growing Indiegogo was founded in 2008 and is the outlet of choice for people outside the U.S. or for projects that doesn’t fit Kickstarter’s requirements. IndieGoGo has served as the platform for such projects as new uniforms for a school in Cambodia and the Ubuntu Edge, a Linux-powered smartphone that raised $US12MM — the highest-grossing crowdfunding project to date.

