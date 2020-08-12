See inside the Idaho factory where a company turns shipping containers into sustainable tiny homes

IndieDwell IndieDwell factory.

IndieDwell builds modular, tiny homes that it sells to groups and organisations.

The company has a factory in Caldwell, Idaho, and a new factory opening soon in Pueblo, Colorado.

It builds sustainable tiny homes for under-housed communities.

Tiny homes have often been proposed as an affordable housing solution, and some locales in the US have encouraged them as construction lags behind demand.

IndieDwell, a modular home company based in Idaho, is focused on the same goal. It makes one, two, and four-bedroom homes out of recycled shipping containers, partnering with communities or housing organisations to create affordable, mixed-income communities.

IndieDwell just opened a second factory in Pueblo, Colorado that will employ 160 people. The company says that it opens factories in areas where there are organisations to partner with, and communities in need of jobs, and it has plans to expand further. Current projects include housing for the homeless in San Jose, housing for people recovering from addiction in Colorado, and homes for veterans in Washington.

IndieDwell gave Business Insider a look inside the original Idaho factory to see what happens inside a tiny home factory. Take a look here.

IndieDwell makes homes out of shipping containers, using more containers for larger homes.

First, the containers have to be significantly updated to be suitable for living.

The metal is completely covered in siding to prevent rust.

To keep energy costs down, the containers are insulated with foam and fibreglass. Sustainability is important for IndieDwell, which hopes to make the Idaho factory carbon neutral by the end of the year.

Each unit comes with a mini-split heat pump and air conditioner.

IndieDwell builds factories in communities with a low to moderate-income, and a need for affordable housing.

IndieDwell estimates that by 2025, 20,000 IndieDwell homes will be built.

“We believe housing is a right and when created properly and supported with the appropriate services can be the first step toward a healthy and fruitful life,” the company’s mission statement reads.

They make single and multifamily homes, like this $US55,000 320 square foot, single container, one-bedroom home.

IndieDwell doesn’t sell directly to individual homeowners, only to organisations or developers.

By the time they get to the buyer, IndieDwell homes are move-in ready, with a water heater, refrigerator, stove, and HVAC set up. The cost includes delivery and installation within 100 miles of the Idaho factory.

The homes also have an Energy Recovery Ventilator to keep air free from contaminants.

