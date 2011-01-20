Indie Search Engine DuckDuckGo Buys Billboard To Bash Google On Privacy (And Get Attention)

Photo: epicentre

DuckDuckGo is a search engine run by one man out of Pennsylvania, Gabriel Weinberg. (He sold his previous startup so he can afford to do this.)Hadn’t heard about it? Well, we had, but that’s our job.



DuckDuckGo differentiates itself by (supposedly) being less spammy and having better privacy, a topic on which Google is endlessly, endlessly slammed. Weinberg started a site called donttrack.us which bashes Google for tracking your searches and explains why it’s bad (we’re usually dismissive of privacy worries, but the site gave us pause).

Spam is a huge worry for Google, leading us to speculate that Google might be the next Yahoo, meaning that an upstart search engine might displace them with a better product. Is that DuckDuckGo?

And now (via Wired), Weinberg has bought a billboard in tech-heavy San Francisco to advertise his search engine and bash Google. How much did he cost him? $7,000 for four weeks. (Cheap!) How much is it worth in PR? Priceless, probably.

Smart move.

