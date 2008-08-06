Indie Music Retailer CD Baby Sold To CD/DVD Manufacturer Disc Makers

Hilary Lewis

CD Baby, which describes itself as the world’s largest independent music retailer, has been sold to CD and DVD manufacturer Disc Makers. CD Baby will continue to operate as a separate company, focusing on its successful online CD sales and downloads.

Since its launch in 1998, the Portland, Ore.-based company has become a popular way for independent artists to release their music. Artists reportedly receive $6-$12 for each CD sold through the service, a larger cut than they’d get from a typical label deal.

Disc Makers’ acquisition expands on its seven-year relationship with CD Baby. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.