Indie Music Bigwig: MySpace Music Is Playing Nice With Us

Last week we heard some vague grumbling from small record labels — primarily those based in Europe, it seems — who were angry with MySpace because they didn’t yet have access to MySpace Music, the soon-to-launch joint venture between News Corp. and three of the four major labels. And here in the U.S., indie heavyweight IODA, which digitally distributes 1.5 million tracks for several thousand labels, doesn’t have a deal with the JV, either.



The difference: IODA CEO Kevin Arnold tells us he is negotiating a deal with Chris DeWolfe and company, and that the negotiations are going well. He did say, though, that many of these music ventures tend to concentrate on getting the big fish before opening themselves up to the small guys.

So when MySpace Music launches, most likely this week, be prepared to do without a lot of your favourite obscure or little-known artists — but hang tight and they should get there.

