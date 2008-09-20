Indie Labels Bite The Hand That Used To Feed Them: MySpace Music

MySpace Music, the JV between News Corp. and three of the four big music labels (no EMI, yet) that should be launching any day now, is already drawing the ire of the indie music community. Their gripe? They say they can’t get their music uploaded onto the site, British site The Register reports.



The labels say they are being frozen out by the venture, which represents about 70% of the U.S. recorded music. If this is true, it’s an ironic twist for MySpace, which was originally seen as an indie music haven. But we wouldn’t be surprised if the indie complaining is a little overheated: We imagine that rather than banning indie labels, MySpace just isn’t concentrating on courting them — at least not as much as it is EMI Music, the long Big Music holdout.

