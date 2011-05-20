Strauss-Kahn Going To Trial Charged With 6 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Katya Wachtel

Here’s the official indictment against former IMF Chief, Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

He will now face trial.

He’s been charged with 7 counts:

  1. COUNTS ONE AND TWO: 2 criminal sexual acts in the first degree
  2. COUNT THREE: An attempt to commit the crime of rape in the first degree
  3. COUNT FOUR: Sexual abuse in the first degree
  4. COUNT FIVE: Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree
  5. COUNT SIX: Sexual abuse in the third degree
  6. COUNT SEVEN: Forcible touching

Dominique Strauss-Kahn Indictment

