Strauss-Kahn Going To Trial Charged With 6 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Here’s the official indictment against former IMF Chief, Dominique Strauss-Kahn.



He will now face trial.

He’s been charged with 7 counts:

COUNTS ONE AND TWO: 2 criminal sexual acts in the first degree COUNT THREE: An attempt to commit the crime of rape in the first degree COUNT FOUR: Sexual abuse in the first degree COUNT FIVE: Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree COUNT SIX: Sexual abuse in the third degree COUNT SEVEN: Forcible touching

Dominique Strauss-Kahn Indictment



