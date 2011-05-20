Strauss-Kahn Going To Trial Charged With 6 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Here’s the official indictment against former IMF Chief, Dominique Strauss-Kahn.
He will now face trial.
He’s been charged with 7 counts:
- COUNTS ONE AND TWO: 2 criminal sexual acts in the first degree
- COUNT THREE: An attempt to commit the crime of rape in the first degree
- COUNT FOUR: Sexual abuse in the first degree
- COUNT FIVE: Unlawful imprisonment in the second degree
- COUNT SIX: Sexual abuse in the third degree
- COUNT SEVEN: Forcible touching
Dominique Strauss-Kahn Indictment
