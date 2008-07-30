Indicted Senator Ted Stevens: The "Internet Is A Series Of Tubes"

From Silicon Alley Insider: Sen. Ted Stevens, the Alaska Republican, was indicted today on charges of corruption.



We’re sure you’ll be reading and hearing about this everywhere this afternoon, so we’ll skip to the main reason he’s relevant to our audience: His 2006 rant on net neutrality, defining the Internet as a “series of tubes,” popularised by this Daily Show bit.







And this follow-up, featuring John Hodgman:







