Indicted Hedge Funder's Business Card Hits eBay

First missing hedge-fund manager Sam Israel’s business card showed up on eBay. Now an enterprising entrepreneur has put indicted Bear Stearns fund manager Matthew Tannin’s card up.



So far, bidding is up to $20.50, but Tannin’s card doesn’t have quite the same cachet as Israel’s, which went for $61 last Thursday. Still, his cohort Ralph Cioffi may want to look into selling memorabilia as a way to keep his three (!) homes.

Dealbreaker: Last week, former Bear Stearns hedge fund manager Matthew Tannin found himself sitting in a Brooklyn jail cell, charged with defrauding investors in a collapsed hedge fund. The University of San Francisco law school graduate was quickly released on bail, of course. And friends say he’s been pouring his energies into training for a triathlon. But things are looking up! On Sunday, someone put his Bear Stearns business card up for auction on Ebay. After an initial price of just 99 cents, the card was quickly bid up to 20 dollars. The top bid is now $20.50. Bidding is set to close on Friday. The card lists Tannin’s employer as “Bear Stearns High-Grade Structured Credit Strategies, LP”–the now infamously awkward name of the hedge fund he warned his boss, Ralph Cioffi, would collapse even as they continued to ensure investors of its health. Presumably Tannin’s got loads of these things in his desk drawers, so perhaps by selectively releasing them he can raise money to cover part of his legal expenses.

