Indicted Bear Stearns Hedge Funder Ralph Cioffi Hires Dick Grasso's Lawyer

Indicted Bear Stearns hedge fund manager Ralph Cioffi has added legal eagle Brendan Sullivan to his defence team. Sullivan has represented both Oliver North and Dick Grasso. If he can save Grasso’s $188 million package, he should be able to downplay the impact of Cioffi and Tannin’s dubious e-mails.



NYT: Veteran U.S. lawyer Brendan Sullivan is joining the defence team of indicted former Bear Stearns hedge fund manager Ralph Cioffi, a person close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Sullivan, a trial attorney who has represented high-profile clients including Iran-Contra figure Oliver North, will be an addition to Cioffi’s existing defence team, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity…

Cioffi is also represented by Edward Little, of law firm Hughes Hubbard in New York. No trial date has yet been set.

Sullivan’s other clients have included former New York Stock Exchange Chairman Richard Grasso in his battle with the New York attorney general’s office, which had brought a civil lawsuit against Grasso over his pay package. He has also represented former U.S. Housing Secretary Henry Cisneros, once a close adviser to former President Bill Clinton, in an obstruction-of-justice case.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.