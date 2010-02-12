Stocks Rise As Dow Gains Nearly 100 Points, Futures Positive

The Bulls are making a comeback.

The Dow is currently up 88 points to 10,126. The NASDAQ is up 23 points to 2170 and the S&P 500 is up 8 points to 1075.

Commodities are killing it too. Oil is up $0.73 to $75.25 a barrel.

Gold is currently at $1093.70 an ounce, up $17.40 or 1.62%. Silver is up $0.28 to $15.58 an ounce.

Futures are up as well, with orange juice and lean hogs being one of the few losers out there.

The Euro is falling as investors concerns about Greece mount.



