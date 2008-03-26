Indicators to Watch this Morning

Durable goods orders is due before the market open. Economists surveyed by Briefing.com are forecasting orders for large-ticket items by businesses and consumers managed a 0.8% gain



A reading on new home sales comes later at 10 a.m. ET, with economists forecasting a drop in sales to a 13-year low.

At 10:30 a.m. ET comes the government report on U.S. fuel inventories. Oil prices rose ahead of the report, with a barrel of light, sweet crude adding $1.07 to $102.29 a barrel in early electronic trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.