Meet India's Young Billionaire Heirs

These kids have been to some of the best schools, will become bosses of some of billion-dollar Indian companies and are heirs to their millionaire parents’ large estates too.From the likes of the Ambanis to the Birlas, Godrejs and Bajajs, here’s a round-up of India’s billionaire heirs.



Siddhartha Mallya Inheritor of one of the world's largest alcohol companies, an airline company and an IPL team. Siddhartha, 24, son of UB Group's Vijay Mallya was educated at Wellington College in the UK, followed by Queen Mary's College in the University of London. Mallya also has two daughters Laila and Tanya, from his second marriage. Family Net Worth: $1.4 billion Ananyashree, Aryaman Vikram and Advaitesha Birla From cement, metals, clothing, IT, chemicals to telecom and mining, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja's kids Ananyashree, 16, Aryaman Vikram, 12, and Advaitesha, 7, have quite an empire to inherit. Family Net Worth: $9.2 billion Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul Ambani They are the sons of Anil Ambani, Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group. Both Anmol, 20, and Anshul,16, who are rarely spotted in public, were seen at their mother Tina Ambani's Harmony Art show in Mumbai recently. Family Net Worth: $8.8 billion Akash, Isha & Anant Ambani We've seen these kids at many IPL games, waving the flag of the Mumbai Indians team, which their mother owns. Twins Akash and Isha, 19, and Anant, 16, are heirs to Mukesh Ambani's fortune. Family Net Worth: $27 billion Rishad and Tariq Premji They are the sons of Wipro Technologies chairman and philanthropist Azim Premji. Rishad, 34, who has an MBA from Harvard Business School, is currently the Chief Strategy Officer at Wipro. Family Net Worth: $16.8 billion Shashwat Goenka Son of Sanjiv Goenka, Vice Chairman of RPG enterprises; a $3 billion firm that has interests in power, transmission, technology, retail and entertainment. 20-one-year-old Shashwat will, no doubt, join the business after graduating from theWharton School, where he is earning his business degree. Family Net Worth: $1.4 billion Now see where they'll spend their vacations Check out the exotic vacation destinations of India's billionaires >

