India's Low-Cost Spacecraft Just Sent Back Its First Photo Of Mars

ISRO One of the first images captured by India’s Mars Orbiter Mission spacecraft.

The first image of Mars from India’s Mangalyaan spacecraft was posted to Facebook by The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Check out the view in the photo above, taken from a height of 4,536 miles above the surface of Mars.

India’s first Mars probe entered the Red Planet’s orbit on Wednesday after launching last November. The mission was pretty cheap. The $US74 million mission cost less than the most expensive flat ever sold in London or the budget for the film “Gravity.”

An ISRO official told the AFP that more pictures have been beamed back and the “spacecraft is working well.”

