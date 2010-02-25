Jim Rogers: The U.K. Will Lose Its AAA-Rating THIS YEAR For Sure

Jim Rogers has absolutely no faith in Britain’s credit. Prepare for a downgrade in the very near future:



Economic Times:

Do you think that the UK is going to lose its AAA credit rating this year?

Of course. How can they maintain the credit rating other than fixing the books, or something. The UK has staggering amounts of debt that it has taken on in the past few years.

