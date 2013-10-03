Indians Fans In Red Face Is A Reminder Of Just How Terrible The Chief Wahoo Logo Is

Multiple times during the American League Wild Card game, cameras zoomed in on the fans above, who attended the game with their faces painted red to look like the Indians’ logo “Chief Wahoo.”

Yes, they are “just dressed like the team’s mascot.” But that dismisses the fact that the team’s name represents a race of actual people and the logo is a red-skinned caricature of that race made to look like an uncivilized goofball.

The logo is bad. These guys made it worse.

To be fair, the team appears to be moving away from the Chief Wahoo logo and may be trying to wean the fans off of the red-skinned caricature. The logo no longer appears on Cleveland’s cap for road games and is also absent from the team’s batting helmet and the new spring training jerseys.

But until the team moves away from the logo completely, it will continue to be used by some in very unfortunate ways.

